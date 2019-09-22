They have been together over two decades, but Michael Douglas admits that his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, still makes him feel all funny inside.

“She does [still give me butterflies],” the 74-year-old told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, September 21, ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards. “She cleans up pretty good.” The actor is looking to add another award to his mantle, as he’s nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the Netflix program The Kominsky Project at the 2019 Emmys. In fact, the pair still see heading to awards shows as a great experience.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“We live back east and we live in the country. So, we look at it as an opportunity to come out and see a lot of old friends and go to these shows, see people we love or admire,” the Ant-Man actor said. “We’re fans to of a lot of the stuff that we see on television and in the films, so that part is great and sort of treat it like a real experience rather than a necessity or part of your requirements.”

The happy pair said I do in 2000. They share two kids — son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 19. Michael also has son Cameron, 40, from a previous married to actress Diandra Luker.

The famous couple have been open about their love for one another in the past — the Mask of Zorro actress once gushed about her man at the 2019 SAG Awards. “He is the kindest man I have ever met in my life,” she told reporters. “His sense of humor, he is actually quite funny in his show. But he is my best friend. So proud to be with him tonight.”

Michael couldn’t help but to say some lovely words back. “The first time I ever met [Catherine] I found out we had the same birthday and I told her, ‘I’m going to be the father of your children,'” he recalled. “I found out she played golf. I melted right there. She looked straight into my eyes, and that was it.” So sweet!

Always great to see how crazy Michael and Catherine are about each other!