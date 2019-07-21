They are set to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary later this year, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are as close as ever — they recently took some time to attend a lovely Great Gatsby-themed party in Capri, Italy in honor of socialite Lawrence Stroll’s 60th birthday.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with her husband, 49, while at the party. “Captivating Capri❤️Happy Birthday to our dear friend Lawrence,” the actress captioned the lovely photo of the pair smiling while close to one another.

Take a look at the post below!

Fans were of course loving the snap, as they took to the comments section to respond. “What a great couple!” one person said. Another added, “This is true love, I think forever.” The pair tied the knot in 2000, and they share two kids — son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 16.

The couple have also been quite open about their love for one another. At the 2019 Golden Globes, the Wall Street actor couldn’t help but to gush about his wife. “It was great for her to be here tonight,” he told reporters after winning for his role on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. “And besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we’re in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on.”

“I flashed back to the time when she was pregnant with our daughter in Chicago and for all the shows growing up,” he continued. “The joy of my marriage with Catherine and having our children at a point in my life where my career hadn’t developed, allowed me much more time to enjoy my family.” The Entrapment star also had nothing but sweet words to say about her man at an awards show.

“He is the kindest man I have ever met in my life,” Catherine said at the 2019 SAG Awards. “His sense of humor, he is actually quite funny in his show. But he is my best friend. So proud to be with him tonight.”

It is always so great to see another longtime couple reminding us just how head over heels they still are for one another.