Ever since Megyn Kelly got fired from Today, she has been focusing a lot more on her family. The 49-year-old journalist is a proud mom to three kids — Edward Yates Brunt, 10, Yardley Evans Brunt, 8, and Thatcher Bray Brunt, 6 — and, on Monday, December 2, she shared a rare photo of her oldest child relaxing at home with their beloved dog.

“What a beautiful sight. 10 year old Yates and 6 month old Thunder. So cozy!” Megyn wrote via Instagram. In the sweet snap, Yates can be seen cuddled up on the couch next to their dog while reading a book.

“What a great picture. I can’t believe he’s 10 already!” one of Megyn’s fans commented. Another said, “Yates is a perfect picture of me when I was reading your book. You’re such a strong woman and inspire me to chase my dreams of working for Fox News as a reporter every day 💛 WAY TO GO YATES.”

Ever since Megyn exited NBC in 2018, she has been plotting her big TV comeback. In October, an insider told Closer Weekly the former news anchor has nothing else on her mind but returning to the workplace. After all, it’s where she thrives.

“Megyn is excited to get back in the trenches and return to work. Exactly what the future holds for her, she’s not sure. But she is ready to get back out there!” the source said of her next move. “She needed a break, to reset and recharge.”

Shutterstock

A break was exactly what Megyn needed. Not only did she get the chance to spend more time with her kids, but she also boosted her self-esteem by realizing how much she treasures her career too.

“Spending time focused on her children was comforting to her and allowed her to see how much she values her career,” the insider explained. “Whatever doubts she had were resolved and her confidence was bolstered.”

Megyn has yet to announce where she’ll be headed for work, but if fans want to know more about her career, then they could always watch Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie‘s new movie, Bombshell. The film details Megyn’s tenure at Fox News and the downfall of Roger Ailes. It hits theaters on Friday, December 13.