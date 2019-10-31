In the year since her notorious exit from NBC’s Today, Megyn Kelly has “been really busy doing wonderful things with her family,” her mother, Linda Kelly, recently revealed to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. That includes a vacation to Big Sky, Montana, where her husband, Douglas Brunt, posted a picture of Megyn zip-lining through the mountains and declared her “the cable queen.”

Megyn, 48, accomplished a different kind of cable connection when she returned to her old stomping ground, Fox News Channel, and made a guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on October 16. It was the first step in her plan to return to the public arena. “Megyn has enjoyed her time away from work — her short stint at NBC was stressful and left her a bit rattled,” an insider also shared with Closer. “She needed a break, to reset and recharge.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Bonding with Douglas, 48, and their three kids — Edward, 10, Yardley, 8, and Thatcher, 6 — gave Megyn just the energy she needed to launch her comeback. “Spending time focused on her children was comforting to her and allowed her to see how much she values her career,” the insider explained. “Whatever doubts she had were resolved and her confidence was bolstered.”