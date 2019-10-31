Megyn Kelly Is ‘Excited’ for Her TV Comeback After Time Off With Her Family: ‘She Needed a Break’
In the year since her notorious exit from NBC’s Today, Megyn Kelly has “been really busy doing wonderful things with her family,” her mother, Linda Kelly, recently revealed to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. That includes a vacation to Big Sky, Montana, where her husband, Douglas Brunt, posted a picture of Megyn zip-lining through the mountains and declared her “the cable queen.”
Megyn, 48, accomplished a different kind of cable connection when she returned to her old stomping ground, Fox News Channel, and made a guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on October 16. It was the first step in her plan to return to the public arena. “Megyn has enjoyed her time away from work — her short stint at NBC was stressful and left her a bit rattled,” an insider also shared with Closer. “She needed a break, to reset and recharge.”
Bonding with Douglas, 48, and their three kids — Edward, 10, Yardley, 8, and Thatcher, 6 — gave Megyn just the energy she needed to launch her comeback. “Spending time focused on her children was comforting to her and allowed her to see how much she values her career,” the insider explained. “Whatever doubts she had were resolved and her confidence was bolstered.”
Her tenure at Fox will be dramatized in the upcoming film Bombshell, with Charlize Theron playing the highly anticipated role of Megyn. “She’s very supportive of the film but didn’t have a part in it,” the insider revealed. Meanwhile, “Megyn is excited to get back in the trenches and return to work. Exactly what the future holds for her, she’s not sure. But she is ready to get back out there!”
As fans remember, Megyn was brought under fire last October after she made questionable comments about why she believes blackface is not considered racist or culturally insensitive on Halloween. The Kelly File host — who said blackface was OK “as long as you were dressing up as a character” — ended up apologizing to her “friends and teammates” in an email previously obtained by Us Weekly.
“One of the wonderful things about my job is that I get the chance to express and hear a lot of opinions. Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views,” Megyn began her apology note.
“I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry. The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep. I’ve never been a [politically correct] kind of person — but I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age,” she pleaded, before concluding the email. “This is a time for more understanding, love, sensitivity, and honor, and I want to be part of that. I look forward to continuing that discussion. I’m honored to work with all of you every day.”
Well, it definitely looks like Megyn learned her lesson!
