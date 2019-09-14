After getting criticized for being a tad too flashy in their day-to day lives, Meghan Markle isn’t going all out when it comes to celebrating her husband Prince Harry‘s 35th birthday on Sunday, September 15.

“Because of the backlash surrounding their lavish lifestyle, Meghan’s planning a low-key family day for Harry’s birthday,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Now that her maternity leave has come to an end, any free time she has is spent with her husband and son.” The former actress, 38, is also hoping to give her love quite the surprise.

“She’s also organizing a belated surprise birthday dinner at Frogmore, with all of Harry’s closest friends,” the source adds. “It’ll take place before they leave for Africa!” The happy couple were questioned after using private jets to get around this summer — in fact, the Duke of Sussex had to chime in to clear up all the hoopla.

“We can all do better and, while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” Harry said while attending an event in Amsterdam. “The question is what we do to balance it out.”

Prince William‘s brother continued, “I came here by commercial. I spend 99% of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.” However, we know Harry will put all those worries aside when he celebrates his special day, especially since his baby boy Archie will have a gift for him.

“As it’s Harry’s first birthday as a dad Meghan’s making it extra special, and of course Archie will be involved,” another insider exclusively tells Closer. “Meghan’s put her creative skills to good use and has handmade Harry’s birthday card from Archie. It’s a collage of their cutest moments together!”

It certainly sounds like it’s going to be a great day for Harry and his family!

