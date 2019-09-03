Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is defending his family! When he attended an event in Amsterdam on Tuesday, September 3, he talked about his controversial use of private jets this summer to take his family on vacation to Ibiza and Sir Elton John’s villa in the South of France.

“We can all do better and, while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” he said. “The question is what we do to balance it out.”

In a Q&A session, the prince admitted that he mainly gets around using commercial flights. “I came here by commercial. I spend 99% of my life traveling the world by commercial,” the 34-year-old royal explained. “Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

On Monday, September 2, Prince Harry arrived to Amsterdam on a scheduled flight without his wife, Meghan Markle, and his son, Archie. “Having spent last night here — I don’t know about you guys but it was definitely the best nights’ sleep I’ve had for the last 4 months!” he joked.

Since Harry welcomed his son three months ago with Meghan, 38, he’s been getting used to all of the new experiences of being a new parent. “I’ve had about two hours’ sleep,” he laughed to a few reporters outside Frogmore Cottage shortly after Archie was born. However, being a dad is something Harry wouldn’t trade for the world.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” he gushed. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

No matter what, Prince Harry will always make sure Archie is safe — private jet or not.