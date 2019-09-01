So pumped! Prince Harry is more than ready to head to Africa with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie — and he made that clear in a recent post.

The 34-year-old took to his official Instagram to share his joy for his upcoming trip with his loved ones. “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” the Duke of Sussex captioned alongside a collage of beautiful and inspirational photos. “Our team has helped create a meaningful program that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

The post continued to inform all that the royal couple will be visiting, “Malawi, Angola and Botswana.” Back in June, a source explained to Closer Weekly that the pair were thinking of making this trip, as they would confirm it a bit later.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the official announcement read on Instagram. It is clear that Harry and the Suits alum, 38, are all for Africa — they have also apparently thought of staying there permanently.

“[They] could move to Africa but nothing is set in stone,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Harry and Meghan are in awe of beauty and tranquility Africa has to offer and have such fond memories of spending time there as a couple. Harry also spent a lot of his childhood there.”

However, “They’ve only just settled into Frogmore Cottage and are focusing on the arrival of their first child,” the source added. “The idea of packing up again and moving to another continent is the last thing they want to think about right now. They wouldn’t permanently move to Africa.”

The trip to Africa will be incredible — one we can’t wait to see!