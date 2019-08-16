Going all out! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought along their baby son Archie as they took a secret trip to Ibiza, Spain, for the royal beauty’s 38th birthday. Us Weekly recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left for their trip on August 6 and they vacationed on the gorgeous island until returning to London on August 12.

Meghan, who rang in her latest birthday on August 4, took a low-profile trip to the lavish hotspot and enjoyed some quality time in a private villa with her husband, 34, and their 3-month-old bundle of joy.

Although Harry, 34, and Meghan share a love for Africa, Vanity Fair pointed out that Ibizia isn’t an unusual choice for her birthday bash considering the former Suits actress used to document her trips to the Spanish island on her old Instagram account. Harry also has a connection to the area considering his mom Princess Diana and dad Prince Charles used to travel to the Balearic Isles when he was a child in the 1980s.

Besides her low-profile celebration, Harry honored his wife’s birthday with a sweet tribute shared on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he captioned a photo of Meghan from a visit to Tupou College in Tonga this past October. “Thank you for joining me on this adventure! – Love, H.”

There’s no doubt this birthday trip to Ibiza was well deserved. As Meghan continues her maternity leave, the former Deal or No Deal model has had her hands full raising baby Archie. Although he is just nearly 4 months old, a source close to the royal family recently told Closer Weekly he is already accomplishing some important milestones.

“Archie can’t talk yet but he’s certainly trying to! He gurgles and coos with excitement whenever Meghan or Harry walk into the room. You can tell he already adores his parents,” the royal insider exclusively dished. “He’s just learned to push himself up when lying on his stomach because he wants to see what’s going on around him. Harry jokes that he’s such a nosy baby.” LOL!

We hope Meg’s trip to Ibiza was everything she needed and more!