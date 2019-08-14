Since giving birth to their first royal son in May, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have largely kept baby Archie out of the public eye. However, a royal source recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their sweet son on full display during private visits with close family and friends.

In fact, the royal insider recently told Closer Weekly the 3-month-old tot already has friends in Amal Clooney and George Clooney‘s kids, Ella and Alexander! The source dished that Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, like to invite their famous friends over to their Frogmore Cottage home with their adorable 2-year-old twins.

“Ella and Alexander have enjoyed a number of playdates with Archie at Frogmore and they adore him,” the insider shared. Even though Archie’s still so little, he “loves watching the twins” every move — and the twins are fascinated with “the baby.” Aww!

While the kiddos play, superstar moms Meghan and Amal, 41, enjoy some quality time of their own. “[Amal] and Meghan swap mommy tips over tea and sandwiches and catch up on the latest with their humanitarian work,” the insider explained. So fun!

Meghan and Amal’s baby playdates don’t really come as a surprise to fans considering the two beauties have been linked many times before in the past. The former Suits actress and her red-haired royal hubby have even visited their good friends at their vacation home in Lake Como, Italy.

Following Meghan royal wedding to Harry in May 2018, a source opened up about the the former Deal or No Deal model’s blossoming friendship with Amal and revealed the two have a ton in common. “Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests,” the insider told People at the time, adding that the two women previously met through mutual friends. The source even revealed that the human rights lawyer helped “Meghan settle into London life” after moving into Kensington Palace in late 2017. “It was a very natural friendship from day one.”

We bet Meghan and Amal have so much more in common now that they’re both mamas!

