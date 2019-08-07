It’s only been a few months since Meghan Markle welcomed her first royal baby into the world, and now she is already opening up about the insecurities that come along with a post-baby body. Considering body-shaming is so prevalent on the internet, the Duchess of Sussex hopes that she can help other moms embrace their bodies after giving birth.

The 38-year-old beauty “wants to change the perception that you have to be skinny to be beautiful,” a royal insider told Us Weekly. The source dished that Meghan has strived to be a role model to other mothers since welcoming her little bundle of joy with Prince Harry in early May.

This isn’t the first time the former Suits actress has been proactive regarding the unfortunate societal standards surrounding new moms. In fact, Meghan has shown her fans what a post-baby body really looks like during each public appearance since welcoming the little royal.

“It’s not easy to lose the weight, but she’s happy to be a realistic example for new mothers,” a separate source previously shared with Us, adding that Meghan has been “adjusting to motherhood” well and is “really happy.”

Although being in the public eye can be tough, navigating the world while simultaneously trying to accept your body is overall much more difficult. Luckily, Meghan has the undying support and love from the Duke of Sussex, 34.

“Meghan’s happiness is [Harry’s] No. 1 priority,” a royal insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly in a recent issue of the magazine. “He’s there for her 100 percent — as a husband, a lover and best friend. They’re a great team who won’t let anything or anyone bring them down.”

The royal source also dished that the red-haired royal has an incredible outlook and uplifting attitude that helps boost his wife’s confidence. “He reassures her that she has nothing to worry about. If she’s having a down day, he’ll organize something special to cheer her up — a massage, flowers or a mini-break,” the source explained, adding that Meghan “couldn’t ask for a more supportive husband.”

Meghan and Archie are so lucky to have Harry!