So sweet! Prince Harry made sure to make his wife, Meghan Markle, feel extra special on her 38th birthday by reminding her how head over heels in love he truly is.

On Sunday, August 4, the Duke of Sussex, 34, took to Instagram to pen a lovely tribute to the Suits alum. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he wrote alongside a photo of his love during her visit to Tonga in October 2018. “Thank you for joining me on this adventure! – Love, H.”

Royal fans were loving the message, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but positive words. “Happy birthday Duchess! You and Prince Harry make this world brighter for so many people. Please continue to be a bright light in the darkness,” one person wrote. Another added, “I’m so proud of how far you have come, and how resilient you are to achieve your dreams and goals. Your work is incredible, and I can’t wait to see what else you will create.”

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, also wrote up some kind words for their sister-in-law, saying, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!”

It should come as no surprise that Harry is gushing about his wife, especially since he is all about her joy. “Meghan’s happiness is his No. 1 priority,” a royal insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “He’s there for her 100 percent — as a husband, a lover and best friend. They’re a great team who won’t let anything or anyone bring them down.”

The source added, “He reassures her that she has nothing to worry about. If she’s having a down day, he’ll organize something special to cheer her up — a massage, flowers or a mini-break.”

It has been quite the year for the former actress and her love — back in May, the happy couple gave birth to their first child, baby Archie. The trio is now living quite the life in their house. “She really likes living in Windsor,” an insider once told Us Weekly of how the royal feels about her home’s location. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

It is so great to hear how happy this little family is — we hope Meghan has the best birthday!