In addition to Elton John standing up for them, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are also showing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle support. The talk show juggernaut took to social media to address fans taking issue with the royal couple using a private jet despite them being fervent environmentalists.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 61, wrote. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.

This comes after the “Rocket Man” singer, 72, clarified a few points regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent vacation with their 3-month-old son, Archie. He set the record straight about he and husband David Furnish had personally invited them to their residence in the South of France.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight” Elton explained, revealing how they offset the trip’s environmental impact. “To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™.”

Elton — much like Ellen — went on to put out a formal call for everyone to “cease these relentless and untrue accusations on their character that are spuriously crafted on almost a daily basis.”

Turns out Pink was watching throughout this whole debate and was pleased to see people standing up for the couple — especially Meghan. “I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she wrote. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

Looks like the Sussexes have some loyal friends!