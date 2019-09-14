The royal family is gearing up for a birthday soon as Prince Harry turns 35 on Sunday, September 15 — and his wife, Meghan Markle has made the best homemade gift from their son, Archie, to his dad.

“As it’s Harry’s first birthday as a dad Meghan’s making it extra special, and of course Archie will be involved,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Meghan’s put her creative skills to good use and has handmade Harry’s birthday card from Archie. It’s a collage of their cutest moments together!” How sweet!

Shutterstock

Just last month, the Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her own birthday, as her man sent her nothing but love on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” Harry wrote on Sunday, August 4, alongside a photo of the Suits alum during her visit to Tonga in October 2018. “Thank you for joining me on this adventure! – Love, H.” Even Prince William and Kate Middleton had some kind words for their sister-in-law.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gushed. It also seems like Harry and Meghan took a secret trip Ibiza, Spain in order to celebrate the former actress getting another year older, according to Us Weekly. The happy couple flew out just two days after Meghan’s birthday and spent time together in a private villa quality. Even baby Archie was there!

It should come as no surprise that Duke always puts his family on the top of his list. “Meghan’s happiness is his No. 1 priority,” a source exclusively revealed to Closer. “He’s there for her 100 percent — as a husband, a lover and best friend. They’re a great team who won’t let anything or anyone bring them down.” So great!

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

We can’t wait to see how much Harry enjoys his birthday — we know it’s going to be a good one.

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!