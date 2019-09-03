Aww! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thanked their family, friends and fans for the outpouring of love for their little bundle of joy, Archie Harrison. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mailed out the sweetest thank you notes to those who sent their best wishes following the royal tot’s christening this past July.

One royal admirer, @loopycrown3 on Instagram, shared a photo of the elegant postcard they received in the mail from the loving couple. The notes sent out by Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38, included a black-and-white image from Archie’s christening. It also featured a sweet message from the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of Archie’s Christening, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did,” the message on the back of the card reads. “It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes.”

It seems like Harry and Meghan got their thank you cards out just in time before venturing off on their tour of Africa this fall! The royal pair are gearing up to take their first trip as a family of three to Africa, where they will be visiting Malawi, Angola and Botswana. The red-haired hunk gushed about their upcoming tour in a recent social media post.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” Harry captioned alongside a collage of beautiful and inspirational photos to Instagram on September 1. “Our team has helped create a meaningful program that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

It’s no surprise that Harry and the former Suits actress are bringing Archie, 3 months, to Africa — especially considering how much the couple have come to know and love the beautiful region. In fact, this past April, a source close to the royal trio revealed that the Sussexes love Africa so much, they might even make it their permanent home.

“[They] could move to Africa but nothing is set in stone,” the royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Harry and Meghan are in awe of beauty and tranquility Africa has to offer and have such fond memories of spending time there as a couple. Harry also spent a lot of his childhood there.”

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned!