Meghan Markle is a strong believer in standing up for what’s right — especially when it comes to her only son, Archie. That’s because the former Suits actress and husband Prince Harry are trying to make the world a “better place” for their 17-month-old child.

“I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mom if I [knew] I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for him,” the 39-year-old mom shared during a virtual appearance at Fortune’s “Most Powerful Next Gen Summit” on Tuesday, October 13.

“Every single day [I think,] ‘How can I make this world better for Archie?'” she continued. “That is a shared belief for my husband and I.”

Meghan dished the sweet sentiment after she was asked how motherhood has altered her views about being a leader. Since becoming the mom of her only son in May 2019, the Deal or No Deal alum said she’s “so concerned for the world” that Archie is “going to inherit” one day.

“It’s interesting because my gut is that it makes you more courageous,” she candidly explained. “So the things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for.”

Because of her status as a public figure, Meghan is very “cautious” about putting her “family at risk” when talking about certain topics. “I try to be very clear in what I say and not get controversial and instead talk about things that seem very straightforward, like exercising your right to vote,” she went on. “I think that’s as simple as it comes and as necessary as it comes.”

When Meghan and Harry — who tied the knot in May 2018 — aren’t doing everything they can to improve life for their little one, they’re enjoying “all the fun and silliness and games” with Archie, Meghan gushed at the summit.

Even though Archie is still less than two years old, he’s quickly growing up and is “full of energy,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in late September. “Archie is such a character [and] is a fast mover.”

A previous source also revealed he’s been accomplishing a lot with the help of his doting mom and dad. “He’s gotten so big and loves his food!” the separate insider told Closer. “He’s just started walking too. They’ve had to babyproof the house, [but Harry and Meghan] feel blessed to have such a well-behaved, happy little boy.”