Prince Harry and Meghan Gush Over Son Archie’s 1st Steps: ‘We Are Fortunate’ to ‘Watch Him Grow’

Baby Archie is learning to walk! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gushed over their royal child’s “first steps.” The Duke of Sussex and the former Suits actress said they “feel fortunate” to “watch [Archie] grow” while opening up about the exciting milestone during a Zoom call on Sunday, October 11.

“We were both there for his first steps,” the 36-year-old proud dad sweetly revealed as he sat alongside his wife, 39, during a live video chat with Malala Yousafzai in honor of the International Day of the Girl. “His first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

While chatting with the Nobel Prize laureate, Meghan and Harry noted the upsides of quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Because of social distancing rules due to the outbreak, they’ve been enjoying “a lot of really good family time” with their 17-month-old bundle of joy.

“In so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow,” the Hollywood alum explained. “And in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more. [So] we’d miss a lot of those moments.”

The beloved royal and Meghan — who tied the knot in May 2018 — also got candid about their tot’s future education. Considering the pair stepped back from their duties in Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family in January, they have every intention of establishing a life for Archie in the United States.

“To be able to raise our son in a way where everything about his nourishment is in terms of educational substance, and how you can learn and how you can grow,” the loving mom said. “You know, having the privilege of being able to go to school is something that, I think, oftentimes is taken for granted.”

Since relinquishing their royal roles earlier this year, Harry and the Deal or No Deal alum have been living in North America. The couple first moved to Canada and lived there till about late March, but they relocated their lives to Los Angeles shortly after. They now reside in a $14.7 million home in Santa Barbara, which they purchased in early August.

Despite some bumps along the way, Harry and Meghan “have no regrets whatsoever” about buying their new mansion in the Montecito area, an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in late September. “[Harry] says he feels safer and more relaxed at their new home and enjoys the freedom. It’s nice to see him smiling again.”

Living in Santa Barbara is also a plus for baby Archie. “The house has a Mediterranean vibe to it — French doors and archways and a pool,” the insider reveals. “It’s beautiful and spacious, but not too over-the-top. It’s the perfect place for Archie to grow up.”

It looks like Archie is already learning a lot since moving into their new abode!