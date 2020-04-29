Is Mario Lopez hoping to become a father of four? The beloved TV host dished intimate details about his sex life with Courtney Mazza and revealed he’s putting his money on getting his wife pregnant by the time quarantine is over.

“I will be very surprised if I don’t get another baby coming out of this,” the 46-year-old hunk joked with Page Six on Tuesday, April 28. “We keep busy in that department.”

When the Access Hollywood star and the American actress, 37, aren’t getting down to business, Mario said they “also keep busy with [their] kids,” Gia, 9, Dominic, 6, and Santino, 9 months.

However, he noted the longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2012 — even take some time apart while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Sometimes [Courtney] needs to be alone, so she finds different places to hide in the house,” he explained.

It wouldn’t be totally surprising if Mario’s joke came to fruition considering fatherhood has easily become the proudest aspect of his life. At the time his youngest son, Santino, arrived in July 2019, the doting dad couldn’t help but gush about the incredible moment.

“It’s a boy!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy … Santino Rafael Lopez!” Mario captioned his announcement via Instagram. “Baby and mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a champ!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Following the birth of baby Santino, the former Broadway star shared sweet details inside their new life at home.

“I feel good you know. I like all the chaos,” he exclusively told Closer Weekly at the time, noting Gia and Dominic feel the exact same. “The other kids are obsessed with him and I make sure I do stuff with them as well.”

The Saved By the Bell alum added fatherhood completely changed him. “For the better!” Mario sweetly gushed. “Best role I’ve ever had. I love it. I want to continue to embrace it and all its challenges.”

While Mario pointed out the struggles of juggling life as a dad with a hectic Hollywood career, he admitted he doesn’t find his work-life balance to be all that stressful.

“I’m pretty lucky to have breakfast with them every morning, and then I’m home in time for dinner and most of the time, I’m in time for practices,” the Extra alum explained to Closer. “It’s just crazy with work. They have an understanding of why … and my kids know about my job too and they’re very understanding.”

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for news about baby No. 4!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.