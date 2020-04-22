Marie Osmond Shows Off Doll Collection She Designed Over the Last 25 Years: ‘Fun Memorabilia’

Did Marie Osmond just add “antique doll collector” to her lengthy resume? The singer and TV host unveiled the extensive doll collection she has on display at her home, as well as “fun memorabilia” from her Donny & Marie days, during the Monday, April 20 episode of The Talk.

“Here are some of the dolls I designed through the years … I’ve designed dolls for 25 years,” Marie, 60, explained to her cohosts while showing off her curio cabinet of antique figurines. “Up here, there’s some fun memorabilia — most of it’s in Vegas — but I have on the top shelf, can you see this?”

As costars Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve stared in amazement, the “Paper Roses” songstress made a spectacle out of her impressive assortment.

“There’s the Donny & Marie stuff,” she continued, while pointing out the most memorable items on her shelves. “I was a puppet … there’s that terrible black and white book … there’s the camera, the modeling doll … can you see this? There’s Donny and Marie — I had Donny & Marie doll patterns … one of my favorites was I was a little golden book.”

The iconic entertainer — who’s performed alongside brother Donny Osmond for the past five decades — was all smiles as she took a walk down memory lane. “Aww, how cute,” Carrie Ann, 52, sweetly chimed in at one point.

“But you know, [I have] paper dolls and things like that,” Marie went on. “I want to show you this — Carrie Ann, this is for you — this is my Dancing With the Stars collection,” she said as she moved onto another cabinet of dolls. “Those are all the clothes I wore on DWTS.”

The Key is Love author — who came in third place during her stint on the hit dancing competition in 2007 — even hilariously acknowledged why one of the dolls was lying down rather than standing up. “This one right here didn’t get a stand because she passed out,” she dished. LOL!

Marie’s enviable doll collection is just one of many ways the star gets to commemorate her legendary career. In October 2019, the doting mom of eight opened up about her decades-long run in Hollywood and expressed how grateful she is for the journey.

“I feel so blessed that I’ve done so many different things. I probably will work until I’m dead just because it’s always been a safe place for me,” Marie exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at the time. “When life brought lots of lemons, work was my lemonade and it gave me … I had to support my family and it was just a safe place. I loved it. That’s something that I could do and get on stage and kind of leave all the problems behind for an hour.”

Thanks for all the amazing memories, Marie!