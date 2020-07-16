It’s true. Marie Osmond had the best childhood ever. The 60-year-old singer shared a cute throwback photo of her and brother Donny Osmond opening up their Christmas presents as kids.

“Does anyone remember Midge [and] Allen #Barbie dolls?! I remember when Donny and I got them for Christmas! I could never have too many dolls …,” Marie captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday, July 15. In the lovely snap, the pair sat in their living room holding their new gifts. The “Read My Lips” musician previously talked about how much she loves her doll collection during the April 20 episode of The Talk.

“I’ve designed dolls for 25 years,” Marie said while showing off her cool figurines. “Up here, there’s some fun memorabilia — most of it’s in Vegas — but I have on the top shelf, can you see this? There’s the Donny & Marie stuff.”

The Talk cohost keeps some of her dolls at her Utah home, which she shares with husband Steve Craig. Just a few days ago, Marie shared a photo of herself lying with her dolls in bed. The Grammy nominee attempted to recreate an old childhood photo she found in her “craft book.”

“I loved dolls then, I love dolls now … even the quilt! Thank you for 25 years of #dollmaking,” she captioned the post on July 10. In Marie’s Utah home, she also has a bunch of memorabilia. One thing she holds near and dear to her heart is an old sofa she picked out with her son Michael Bryan, who died by suicide in 2010.

Shutterstock

“This is Mike’s couch. This is the one thing I wanted. This is the last thing we bought together,” the “Paper Roses” singer said during a previous interview while showing off the sofa. “I come in here and I like taking a nap on it. It’s comforting and I remember when we got it and how much he loved it. Those are the things that mean a lot to mothers.”

Marie keeps the couch in her “craft room” where she has all of her “good memories.” After growing up in the entertainment industry, the doting told Closer she feels “so blessed” for everything she has accomplished. “I probably will work until I’m dead just because it’s always been a safe place for me,” she said. “When life brought lots of lemons, work was my lemonade and it gave me … I had to support my family and it was just a safe place. I [love] it.”