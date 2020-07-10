Marie Osmond celebrated over two decades of designing porcelain dolls by recreating a childhood photo from back in the day. The Donny and Marie alum shared the most adorable pic of her snuggling with some of the figurines in her collection like she used to do as a little girl.

“Found this photo in my craft book! I loved dolls then, I love dolls now … even the quilt!” the 62-year-old beauty gushed alongside two side by side snapshots on Thursday, July 10. “Thank you for 25 years of doll making,” she continued, adding the hashtags “throwback,” “then and now” and “flashback” at the end of her post.

In the top photo, Marie can be seen cuddling up under the blankets with three of her dolls. After coming across the heartwarming throwback, the Talk star couldn’t help but mimic her actions as she captured a new photo of her lying underneath the same multi-colored quilt with the gorgeous figurines.

Earlier this year, Marie commemorated her impressive doll collection during an episode of The Talk. At the time, the “Paper Roses” songstress unveiled the extensive collection she has on display at her home in Utah, as well as other “fun memorabilia” from her days performing alongside brother Donny Osmond.

“Here are some of the dolls I designed through the years … I’ve designed dolls for 25 years,” she explained to cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve stared in mid-April. “Up here, there’s some fun memorabilia — most of it’s in Vegas — but I have on the top shelf, can you see this?”

Marie was glowing as she made a spectacle out of her curio cabinet of antique figurines. “There’s the Donny & Marie stuff,” she continued. “I was a puppet … there’s that terrible black and white book … there’s the camera, the modeling doll … can you see this? There’s Donny and Marie — I had Donny & Marie doll patterns … one of my favorites was I was a little golden book.”

While the Might as Well Laugh About It Now author’s doll collection is impressive in its own right, it’s also a huge reminder of Marie’s iconic Hollywood career. Since she’s been entertaining fans for over the last five decades, the Dancing with the Stars alum previously revealed how grateful she is for her journey in Hollywood.

“I feel so blessed that I’ve done so many different things. I probably will work until I’m dead just because it’s always been a safe place for me,” Marie exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in October 2019. “When life brought lots of lemons, work was my lemonade and it gave me … I had to support my family and it was just a safe place. I [love] it.”