They grow up so fast! Marie Osmond took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to wish her oldest daughter, Rachael Krueger, a happy 30th birthday and to prove that she is one of the funniest moms out there.

“#HappyBirthday to my beautiful daughter Rachael!! 🎂🎈I love you so much and the wonderful family you’ve created! Time for you to be #29Forever like me 😉🤣😘♥️,” the “Paper Roses” singer wrote.

The “wonderful family” Marie, 59, mentioned are the two kids she has had with her longtime husband Gabriel Krueger. The two, who married in 2013 in a small Christmas Day wedding, are parents to daughter Rocket Jade — who was born on August 14, 2015 — and a new son — who was born on July 4, 2019.

“My newest grandson was born as the fireworks were going off last night for the #FourthOfJuly celebrations! 🎆” the newest The Talk cohost wrote at the time alongside a sweet photo. “#RocketJade is excited to be a big sister and the Krueger family of four are all happy & well.”

On top of that, Marie just observed Rocket Jade’s fourth birthday. “Join me in wishing #HappyBirthday to my sweet little #RocketJade 🚀I can’t believe you’re already 4 years old!” Marie gushed in the caption. “I love you so much and I’m so proud to be your Glamma 😘#ColorMeMine 🎨#BirthdayGirl.”

Rachael — who Marie had after son Stephen James, 36, and before son Matthew Richard, 20 — was born on August 19, 1989 to the Donny & Marie star and her then-husband Brian Blosil. In addition to being sister to Stephen and Matthew, she also has five adopted siblings in Jessica Marie, 31; Michael Bryan, who died at the age of 18; Brandon Warren, 22; Brianna Patricia, 21; and Abigail Olive May, 16.

It was recently announced that Marie and brother Donny Osmond will be getting their own star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. “I can’t believe it,” she wrote about the upcoming ceremony on Friday, October 4, in honor of her and Donny, 61. Turns out there’s a lot to be happy for in the Osmond brood lately!