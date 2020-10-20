Marie Osmond and Donny Osmond feel extremely grateful to have Virl Osmond as the “best big brother.” The Donny & Marie alums praised their eldest sibling with touching tributes in honor of his 75th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the best big brother ever! I love you, Virl!” Marie, 61, gushed alongside a photo of the birthday boy smiling via Instagram on Monday, October 19. “[The] first of my eight brothers.”

The former Masked Singer star, 62, also wished Virl a “wonderful birthday” as he shared a loving snapshot of the two. In his heartwarming caption, Donny admired the “Down by the Lazy River” singer for overcoming his hearing loss issues.

“Many of you may not know that my oldest brothers, Virl and Tom, were born into our musical family with impaired hearing. Imagine that for just a moment,” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” crooner wrote. “Virl could’ve easily treated his deafness as a major setback, but he refused to let that be the case.”

Donny then commended the “Are You Up There” performer for being a “phenomenal leader” to their “Osmond pack,” which also includes Tom Osmond, 72, Alan Osmond, 71, Wayne Osmond, 69, Merrill Osmond, 67, Jay Osmond, 65, and Jimmy Osmond, 57.

“[He is] highly invested in the success of each of his siblings,” Donny sweetly added. “He continues to use and develop his unique gifts and abilities to bless the lives of those around him. We all love his contagious enthusiasm and giant heart. Love you, Virl.”

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Throughout the last few years, the superstar siblings have lent their love and support to Virl and their other beloved family members as they suffered a slew of health issues. In January 2019, Marie revealed how their family was rallying together after a “crazy year.”

“My brother Jimmy is doing OK, he had a stroke,” she told host Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “My brother Tom had a quadruple bypass [surgery], Virl had a stroke, Jimmy [also] had a stroke [and] Donny had shoulder surgery … we’re praying.”

At the time her brothers were recovering from their health scares, the Talk alum said she was using her “faith” to get through the struggles. While exclusively chatting with Closer Weekly in January 2019, Marie noted the greatest life lesson she’s learned is to “pick yourself back up.”

“It applies to everything: bad relationships, dark things that sometimes happen — everything!” she explained. “I believe in faith; I believe in hope; I believe in a positive attitude. I am not naive. I have lived through a lot of ups and downs. I really think the greatest gift we can leave our children is to teach them how to get back up after they fall down.”

We hope Virl had the best birthday.