Kortney Wilson Lake House: Photos of Her Kentucky Home

HGTV’s Kortney Wilson decided to start a new chapter after her 2019 divorce from her ex-husband and former costar, Dave Wilson. The Canadian real estate professional purchased a lake house in Kentucky and it’s absolutely stunning!

Since buying the home, Kortney married her second husband, Ryan Vella, in July 2023. Spending time by the lake with her three children from her first marriage, Jett, Sullivan and Lennox, has become one of her favorite activities.

“I’m so grateful that my path led to this beautiful place and my hope is for as many of my friends as possible to visit and enjoy it too,” Kortney reflected on Instagram in December 2022. “I also couldn’t be more excited to have fallen in love with someone who loves the lake just as much as I do.”

Scroll below to take a tour of Kortney’s lake house.