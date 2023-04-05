Dave and Kortney Wilson have appeared on multiple TV shows together in Canada and the U.S. over the past decade. In 2015, their HGTV series Masters of Flip began airing, documenting the Canadian duo as they worked their magic on homes in Nashville. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the pair after the show ended.

What Happened to ‘Masters of Flip’ Hosts Dave and Kortney Wilson?

Kortney and Dave met in the early 2000s through a mutual friend when they were both pursuing music full-time. He was living in London at the time and was visiting Nashville for a songwriting retreat. Meeting Kortney in Music City changed everything. After falling in love with the One Life to Live alum, Dave decided to make Nashville his permanent home.

They performed as the country music duo The Wilsons after getting married in 2001. Eventually, Kortney got her real estate license and decided to focus on buying, flipping and selling homes. During the early days of the singer’s home improvement career, she starred in Meet the Wilsons with Dave, a reality series about juggling their jobs and parenthood.

Courtesy of Kortney Wilson/Instagram

The songwriters welcomed two biological children together, Jett and Sully, and adopted their daughter, Lennox in 2009. The Wilsons Flip Out hosts shot to fame in 2015 with Masters of Flip, which aired on both W Network and HGTV. In December 2019, the longtime couple shocked fans when they announced they were getting divorced.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate,” a statement shared on Kortney’s Instagram page read. “As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different. What we want you to know most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another.”

Where Are Dave and Kortney Wilson Now?

After her split from Dave and the end of Masters of Flip, Kortney was able to find love again. In a December 2021 blog post, the designer opened up about making a profile on Match.com when she was ready to get back into the dating scene and finding the man of her dreams. She matched with Ryan Vella on the platform and the pair began dating shortly after their first meeting in Toronto. In March 2022, Kortney announced on Instagram that she and Ryan got engaged after one year of dating.

Courtesy of Kortney Wilson/Instagram

As for Dave, he has remained pretty private about his love life on social media in the years following his split from Kortney. His Instagram page is full of videos taken while spending time with his kids and photos of some of his recent home improvement projects.