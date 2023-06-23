Love is all she needs! HGTV Canada star Kortney Wilson found her happily ever after with Ryan Vella. Scroll below for more details on her relationship with her fiancé and their upcoming wedding.

When Did Kortney Wilson and Dave Wilson Divorce?

Prior to meeting Ryan, Kortney shot to fame on TV with her now ex-husband, Dave Wilson. The former couple appeared in Meet the Wilsons, Kortney & Dave: By Request, Masters of Flip and more series before announcing their split in December 2019.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate,” a statement posted on Kortney’s Instagram page at the time read. “As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different. What we want you to know most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another.”

During their marriage, the musicians welcomed their two sons, Jett and Sully, and adopted their daughter, Lennox, in 2009. Though they are no longer together, they continue to coparent their three kids and regularly post about the trio’s latest milestones on Instagram.

Courtesy of Kortney Wilson/Instagram

Who Is Kortney Wilson’s Fiancé, Ryan Vella?

In the years following her split from Dave, Kortney made a profile on Match.com. She connected with Ryan on the dating site right away. They went out on their first date in Toronto the next day and quickly hit it off.

In March 2022, the One Life to Live actress announced she was engaged to Ryan after one year of dating. “You are just what my heart needed,” Kortney captioned a sweet montage of their cutest moments together on Instagram.

The TV personality has kept her fans updated on the wedding planning process, revealing in May 2023 that they were going to pick out wedding rings. One month later, she teased a snippet of the song they chose for their first dance.

“We aren’t ready to reveal the actual song to everyone just yet, but we will later when we say, “I do,’” the bride-to-be captioned a June 2023 video.

Shortly after finalizing their wedding song, Kortney and Ryan embarked on a trip to Ontario, Canada.

“Getting to experience a fun resort is always my jam, but going back to Blue Mountain where I fell in love with my sweet Ryan was such a treat,” she reflected in another Instagram post.