In between conquering HGTV in both the U.S. and Canada, Kortney Wilson loves showing off her own gorgeous Nashville home on social media. The Making it Home star is an expert at flipping houses with her impeccable eye for design. She decided to make some renovations to her cozy house over the past few years for a fresh start.

Kortney was born in Ontario, Canada, and later moved to Nashville to pursue a music career. She met songwriter Dave Wilson while they were both trying to find their footing in the music industry. The pair got married in 2001, as Kortney began appearing on the soap opera One Life to Live. Eventually, the couple decided to pivot from music and start flipping houses to earn more income.

The “Unbroken by You” singer got her real estate license and began taking on more design projects with her then-husband. In 2009, they landed their CMT Canada reality show, Meet the Wilsons. The show documented their lives as working parents of three children, Jett, Sully, and Lennox, whom they adopted that year.

In 2015, the Wilsons made their HGTV Canada debut on Masters of Flip which aired for four seasons. The first two seasons of the show also aired on HGTV in the U.S. The former couple landed Music City Fix in 2018, a home renovation show centered in Nashville. After Masters of Flip ended, Kortney and Dave announced they would be starring in a new HGTV series called Making it Home with Kortney and Dave. Before the series aired, the design experts announced their separation.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate,” the mom of three wrote on Instagram in December 2019. “As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different. What we want you to know, most of all, is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another. We ask for kindness and understanding during this very difficult and private time.”

Former Big Brother Canada contestant Kenny Brain replaced Dave as Kortney’s host for the second season of the show in 2021. The series was renamed Making it Home with Kortney and Kenny, and it wasn’t the only big change happening in Kortney’s life. She decided to redecorate her Nashville home as well as purchase a lakehouse that she enjoys visiting with her boyfriend, Ryan.

“Even though I absolutely adore color, I was definitely in a stage where I wanted to neutralize everything, think clearly. I really just didn’t want any distraction,” she said in a September 2021 interview about her Nashville home. “I just wanted to heal, so I took the dark floors and sanded them down to blond and painted all the walls white, with the exception of one.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Kortney’s stunning Nashville home.