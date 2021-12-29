Jenn Todryk captured the hearts of HGTV fans with her charm on the hit show No Demo Reno. The series, which premiered in March 2021, focuses on giving people their dream home makeovers without breaking the bank or any of the walls. Jenn’s simple design tips have become staples in her own Texas home that she moved into in September 2020 with her husband, Mike Todryk, and their three kids, Berkely, Vivienne and Von.

Jenn found fame through her popular blog, Life as a Rambling Redhead. In September 2015, one of her posts titled “Top 6 Wines That Pair Best With Your Child’s Crappy Behavior” went viral. Her blog helped land the opportunity to publish her first book, W(h)ine: 50 Perfect Wines to Pair With Your Child’s Rotten Behavior, in 2017.

The Texas native grew a massive following on Instagram soon after and began sharing glimpses of her beautiful farmhouse. Much like her fellow HGTV stars Ben Napier and Erin Napier, producers reached out after seeing some snaps of her former home. The house was the perfect balance of rustic decor and modern white and gray touches. Jenn shared in a 2017 blog that she felt like the property was “made for Christmas.”

In 2019, Jenn teased the news about filming No Demo Reno, though she had to keep most details, including the title, under wraps. That same year, Mike and Jenn purchased a coffee shop in Allen, Texas, called Armor Coffee Co. In between running her coffee shop and being a full-time mom, Jenn began filming her HGTV show. The series had a huge premiere audience of 13.3 million viewers, according to an HGTV press release.

“My goal is to give my clients a million-dollar reveal without any major demolition,” Jenn said in a statement during season 1. “My favorite part about this job is showing people the potential in the homes they already own. Things that they never thought could be were there the entire time.”

After years of sharing photos of her dreamy home on Instagram, Jenn announced that the family was moving in a September 2020 Instagram post. “We bought and renovated an older home (y’all know I wasn’t going to run into a new build) and it’s been so fun and such a blessing to be able to design all over again,” the mother of three wrote.

The Todryk family’s new home is just as incredible as their old one. Several of the rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows. The open floor plan offers so much space for the kids to play. The living room has high ceilings and a comfy couch that the entire family loves to get cozy on, especially on nights where they light up the fireplace. Of course, she perfectly decorated every inch of the property to fit her own personal style.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Jenn’s beautiful Texas home.