After dominating the home design space in both Canada and the U.S., Kortney Wilson and Dave Wilson earned support from fans all over the world. The pair have not shared the screen together on HGTV in quite a while, raising questions about what happened between them. Scroll below to find out if they are still together.

When Did Dave and Kortney Wilson Get Married?

Prior to finding fame on HGTV, Dave and Kortney were both pursuing music careers full-time. In fact, music is the thing that brought them together. While visiting Nashville for a songwriting retreat in the early 2000s, Dave met the blonde beauty just as her singing career was heating up.

In between their music ventures, the duo, who wed in 2001, developed a passion for flipping homes and tackling renovations. This eventually led them to star in multiple shows, including Meet the Wilsons, Masters of Flip and Music City Fix.

The “Don’t Let Me Down” singer and her partner welcomed two biological sons together, Jett and Sullivan. The pair also adopted a daughter named Lennox.

“When I met Dave, one of the very first things I said, no joke, was, ‘Someday I want to adopt a baby, and if this is a dealbreaker for you just let me know!’” Kortney once recalled during an interview with This Mom Loves. “He was, of course, on a first date, saying, ‘Oh no, that sounds great!’ I remember one day nursing our second child, and he was really young, maybe two or three months, and I said, ‘It’s time!’ and Dave said, ‘Time for what?’ and I said, ‘Time to start the adoption process!’”

Are Dave and Kortney Wilson Still Together?

Dave and Kortney are no longer together. The TV stars shockingly announced their split in December 2019.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate,” a statement posted on Kortney’s Instagram page at the time read. “As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different. What we want you to know most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another.”

Two years later, Kortney revealed in a blog post that she was in a relationship with a man named Ryan Vella, whom she met on Match.com. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in March 2022. As for Dave, he has remained pretty private about his love life and personal details on social media.