Kortney Wilson Has 3 Kids With Ex-Husband Dave Wilson

A doting mom of three! HGTV’s Kortney Wilson shares kids Jett, Sullivan and Lennox with her ex-husband, Dave Wilson. Kortney’s children were present at her wedding to her new husband, Ryan Vella, on July 9, 2023. Scroll below to learn more about her family.

Who Are Kortney and Dave Wilson’s Children?

Kortney and Dave got married in 2001. They welcomed their two biological sons, Jett and Sullivan “Sully,” in the years following their wedding. After becoming parents of two boys, the former couple decided to adopt their daughter, Lennox, in 2009.

Kortney and Dave announced their split in December 2019 in a statement posted on Instagram.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate,” the statement read. “As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different. What we want you to know most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another.”

In the years following their divorce, Kortney moved on and found love with Ryan after meeting him on Match.com. The pair got engaged in March 2022 after a year of dating. Ryan grew a close relationship with Kortney’s children, something she could not be more grateful for.

“Happy Father’s Day to the guy who stepped up and into a family to be the very best role model,” Kortney penned in a tribute to Ryan in June 2023. “He has shown up in ways that are beyond being a ‘step/bonus’ dad. Whether he’s golfing with Jett, playing hairdresser with Lennox or taking Sully on a college tour, he’s always present.”

Courtesy of Kortney Wilson/Instagram

Kortney Wilson Revealed Whether She Plans to Have More Children

Jett, Sully and Lennox stood by their mother’s side as they watched her marry Ryan in a gorgeous ceremony at the Paradisus Playa Del Carmen resort in Mexico. Lennox gave a moving speech at the reception that Kortney will never forget.

“The cameras and tissues came out and she knocked it out of the park,” the doting mom gushed to People about her daughter’s speech. “She was sassy and classy all at the same time.”

In the days following their nuptials, Kortney and Ryan spent some alone time together in Mexico. In a Q&A session in Kortney’s Instagram Stories, the TV personality revealed whether she planned to have more children.

“That is not the plan,” she shared. “We would totally be open to adopting an older child, but it feels like starting over with a baby might be a lot.”