In honor of Mark Consuelos‘ 49th birthday, proud wife Kelly Ripa shared the sweetest montage of never-before-seen photos of the beloved couple and their family. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host uploaded the heartfelt tribute via Instagram on Monday, March 29.

“Happy birthday @instasuelos 🎂There’s nobody I’d rather be locked down with than you,” Kelly, also 49, captioned her sweet post, hinting that the longtime lovebirds are cooped up indoors together. Since NYC implemented social distancing measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, we bet Kelly came up with a way to celebrate her hubby’s birthday at home.

In the montage, beautiful photos of Kelly, Mark and their three kids, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, appeared on the screen as “Chienne De Vie” by Zoufris Maracas played in the background. The All My Children alums and their adorable brood looked happier than ever in old throwback photos, snapshots taken from vacation and more.

Kelly’s heartwarming tribute also included photos with some of the couple’s best pals, including TV host Andy Cohen, and other extended family. In case you thought she forgot, the Hope and Faith alum couldn’t help but sneak in some sexy, shirtless photos of Mark at the end of her video.

Although fans flooded the TV star’s comments section with well-wishes for the handsome birthday boy, many praised Kelly for her awe-inspiring post. “I live for your birthday posts! So thoughtful,” one fan wrote. Another gushed, “Happy birthday!!! 💕 Your family is so beautiful and the best blessings and wishes to you all!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Happy Birthday, Mark. What better a present can there be than to have your whole family together. ENJOY!”

Besides cheering up her followers with drool-worthy photos of the Riverdale star, Kelly offered some words of wisdom amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The doting mom shared a list of things that she believes are “OK” to do and “not OK” to do to help combat loneliness.

“Because it struck a chord. Here’s my ‘It’s OK/It’s Not OK’ list,” she captioned a series of two photos on March 23. “I’m sure you have your own.”

Despite much uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic, we bet Kelly is doing everything she can to keep Michael, Lola and Joaquin safe. A source even previously told Closer Weekly that her children’s health is always one of Kelly’s top priorities.

“The entire family is healthy together, and are about balance,” Dr. Daryl Gioffre, alkaline diet expert and author of Get Off Your Acid, exclusively shared in February. “Kelly is always looking to bring healthier SWAPS to her children in place of acidic foods, and for that, I have the most respect for her.”

