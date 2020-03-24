Thanks for this, Kelly Ripa! The Live! With Kelly & Ryan host shared her list of things that she believes are “OK” to do and “not OK” to do to help combat the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

“Because it struck a chord. Here’s my ‘It’s OK/It’s Not OK’ list,” the 49-year-old beauty wrote alongside a series of two photos via Instagram on Monday, March 23. “I’m sure you have your own.”

“It’s OK to feel scared and alone and helpless,” the list first read. “It’s OK to feel overwhelmed worrying about money, jobs and the sheer number of cases. It’s OK to think you’re developing symptoms every time you read a news article. It’s OK to not know what to say to your kids when they ask why.”

“It’s OK to not understand the math that your kids are doing in school,” Kelly’s note continued. “It’s OK to feel frustrated that you can’t hug your parents or convince them to stay inside. It’s OK to cook the same thing over and over and then reheat the leftovers. It’s OK to work from home in your pajamas. It’s OK to watch mindless TV. It’s OK to make TikTok videos with your kids.”

After offering some comforting words of wisdom with her nearly three million Instagram followers, the Hope and Faith actress — who shares kids Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos — noted a lengthy list of things she feels are unacceptable.

“It is not OK to not congregate in large groups,” her post urged. “It is not OK to shake hands. It is not OK to hoard toilet paper, food and alcohol. It is not OK to profits here from hand sanitizer. It is not OK to pretend that you’re feeling fine if you aren’t.”

“It is not OK to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water,” Kelly’s list went on.” It is not OK to only think of yourself. It is not OK to judge others ever, but especially now. It is not OK to give up. It is not OK to suffer anxiety attacks in silence. Be good to one another will get through it together.”

Fans praised the Emmy Award winner for being a positive force during this scary and confusing time. “I’m well satisfied with yours,” one fan wrote in the comments section of her post, while another echoed, “Love it. Well said.” A third user chimed in, gushing, “Thank you. I needed this. Especially the part where you said every time you read something new you think you have the symptoms.”

Kelly’s inspiring post comes days after she commended fellow actress and friend Jenna Dewan — who gave birth to son Callum on March 6 — for getting all glammed up during the coronavirus quarantine. “That’s actually HUGE,” the blonde beauty jokingly commented on the proud mom’s post. “You just had a baby. I wore @instasuelos T-shirt for 10 days.”

We hope the Ripa-Consuelos family is staying safe!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.