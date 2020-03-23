A new routine! Kelly Ripa‘s lifestyle has slightly changed since she’s been socially distancing herself amid the coronavirus outbreak. Instead of getting glammed up in the morning, the TV personality revealed she’s been stealing husband Mark Consuelos‘ style.

Kelly, 49, informed her fans about her new life at home in an Instagram post Jenna Dewan shared on Sunday, March 22. “Biiiig day over here in quarantine … took a shower, put on makeup AND put on real clothes all before noon,” the actress said next to a photo she took of her face.

“That’s actually HUGE,” Kelly jokingly commented. “You just had a baby. I wore @instasuelos T-shirt for 10 days.” Ha! Wearing Mark’s clothes is definitely different than what the blonde-haired beauty had planned after her 17-year-old son, Joaquin, leaves for college.

In February, Kelly told People she planned on being “totally naked” at “all times” once their kids left the house. “We are going to change the locks. People are like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna miss the kids.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know, I wanna experiment with it. See how that goes,'” she jokingly said.

Aside from Joaquin, Kelly and Mark, 48, share their older children — Michael Consuelos, 22, and Lola Conuelos, 18. “We encourage each other,” she gushed. “I hate when people say this — because it sounds so dumb — but we are best friends and we love each other and we like each other and we’ve got these beautiful, amazing kids and we feel very fortunate to have found, in this great big world with all these people, we’re just two kids. He’s from Italy, I’m from South Jersey, what are the chances we would find each other?”

Due to coronavirus, Kelly and Mark have been taking extra precautions by staying at home. On Sunday, it was revealed that the All My Children alum would film Live with Kelly and Ryan from her New York residence. “So this IS happening,” she wrote via Instagram next to a pic of her video chatting with Ryan. “Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn Live remotely. What could possibly go wrong?”

