It is quite clear that Kelly Ripa that is extremely fit, but that didn’t occur by magic, as the TV star has gone above and beyond when it comes to eating well — and her celebrity nutritionist can confirm that her family follows suit.

“The entire family is healthy together, and are about balance,” Dr. Daryl Gioffre — alkaline diet expert and author of Get Off Your Acid exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Kelly is always looking to bring healthier SWAPS to her children in place of acidic foods, and for that, I have the most respect for her. … For example, we talked about Kelly’s Pancakes, or for dessert, instead of a chocolate mousse or ice cream, she makes the Avocado Chocolate Mousse or Chocolate Chia Pudding, delicious tasting healthy swaps that taste so good, you’ll think you’re cheating. In fact, if you didn’t tell them, they would have no idea that you snuck avocado in their!”

The TV star, 49, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, share three kids — sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, and daughter Lola, 18. As for the Riverdale actor, 48, the doctor explains, “Mark has his health and his diet completely dialed in. He is a big fan of intermittent fasting, which is one of the most powerful eating plans. Like Kelly, he eats loads of vegetables and healthy keto fats. He is fit, and like Kelly, lived a balanced lifestyle.” When it comes to the blonde beauty’s own diet, it is quite strict.

“Kelly wakes up and will have an Alkamind Daily Greens Juice Powder, and alkalizing powder with 21 of the most powerful greens which she adds in water to hydrate and energize her body, and often enjoys a glass of Acid Crusher Detox Tea which drives down inflammation and cleanses the blood and the liver,” Dr. Gioffre explains. However, there’s a certain time the Days of Our Lives alum eats, and it doesn’t occur before taping Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“Kelly doesn’t typically eat before her show — she likes to wait until after the show is over which keeps her more focused (instead of digesting food on the show),” the doc reveals. “But she does enjoy her Acid-Kicking Coffee (which she and cohost Ryan Seacrest recently spoke about on the show three times). So she is NATURALLY intermittent fasting, which has many associated benefits such as driving down inflammation, increased energy, resets the microbiome (better digestion), hormonal balance, increased stem cell production, and autophagy, which is natural cellular self-cleansing process.”

Now this is one healthy family!

