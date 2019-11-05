Ever since she welcomed her first and only daughter, Suri Cruise, in 2006, Katie Holmes has proven to be one of Hollywood’s most dedicated mamas. In a recent interview with Elle U.K. for the magazine’s December issue, the Batman Begins actress recalled welcoming her little girl and experiencing motherhood at an early age.

“I was happy to become a mom in my twenties,” the 40-year-old candidly shared with the outlet. At the time she welcomed Suri, 13, Katie — who shares the kiddo with ex-husband Tom Cruise — had turned 27 just a few months prior. Looking back, the Dawson’s Creek alum said it couldn’t have been better timing.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

“It’s been nice that our ages fit,” Katie gushed, adding that their particular age gap has really strengthened their mother-daughter bond. “How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.” Aww!

Even though the First Daughter actress — who raised Suri as a single parent after divorcing the Top Gun actor, 57, in 2012 — shares a solid relationship with her little girl, Katie admitted it’s hard not to worry about her now that she’s growing up to be a mature teenager. “Doesn’t every parent?” she asked. “But, yes, of course, I’m worried. There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense … The atmosphere around the world is … terrifying.”

As fans know, the mother-daughter duo has been thick as thieves ever since Suri was born. Not only has the adorable teenager walked alongside Katie at high-profile red carpet events, but she is always spotted accompanying her mama while out and about in New York City. Whether they’re out shopping for new clothes or grabbing a coffee, Suri and Katie couldn’t be more close.

LRNYC / MEGA

Katie and Suri’s unbreakable bond doesn’t necessarily surprise fans considering a source told Closer Weekly that the two have always had each other’s back. In fact, following the Ray Donovan actress’ split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Jamie Foxx this past August, the insider explained that Suri has been nothing but supportive of her mama.

“Katie’s doing just fine. Suri has asked about Jamie and her mom told her the truth, that she and Jamie have broken up,” the source exclusively revealed to Closer at the time. “Suri’s a lot more mature than people think. She trusts [Katie] … she didn’t really question it too much.”

Katie and Suri are such an amazing duo!