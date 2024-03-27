Kathie Lee Gifford is not ready to give up on love! The TV personality revealed she is considering joining the cast of a reality dating show following her breakup from Richard Spitz.

Kathie Lee, 70, returned to her roots on Today to discuss her latest project, The Baxters, and her love life. Both Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager encouraged the former broadcaster to join The Golden Bachelorette as the show’s lead.

“The storyline would be really good because, first of all, you’re not someone who would ever go sucking face with someone in a hot tub,” Hoda, 59, told Kathie Lee during her rare talk show appearance on Tuesday, March 26.

Jenna also agreed that Kathie Lee would be the perfect candidate to lead the inaugural season of the ABC show. “Kathie, will you do it?” the former first daughter asked.

At first, it seemed like Kathie Lee was very adamant about not doing the reality dating show. “I can’t do it. They haven’t offered it to me,” she said before changing her tune. “Well, we’ve talked about it.”

The singer-songwriter revealed that her kids, Cassidy and Cody Gifford, have different opinions about whether or not their mom should appear on The Golden Bachelorette.

“Cody wants me to do it and she doesn’t want me to do it,” Kathie Lee said.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Prime Video

The mom of two shared that her ideal version of The Golden Bachelorette would be “completely different” than the original premise of a dating show solely for seniors.

“They would have to make [the men] much younger,” she playfully suggested.

Kathie Lee has been married twice, first to Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1983 and then to Frank Gifford from 1986 up until his death in 2015. After moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019, Kathie Lee began dating Richard.

While it seemed like things were going well for the Live alum and the businessman, their relationship ultimately ended in heartbreak.

“Now, with their relationship over, she’s going through another heartbreak and frightened that at 70 her time has passed,” an insider told Closer earlier this month.

“Hoda has been calling her every day and planning a visit to Nashville soon,” a source added. “Kathie Lee is in a difficult place emotionally right now after getting dumped but is receiving love and support from those around her. “Moving forward, she plans to focus on her family, friends and faith — not on men!”