Kathie Lee Gifford won’t be handing out roses on reality television any time soon! The Live alum shot down rumors that she would be the lead on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette.

“You get diseases when you get in hot tubs, you know what I’m saying? People should be far more careful, and I don’t know where those lips have been on all those guys, so I’d be far more careful than those other ladies are,” Kathie Lee, 70, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, March 20. “They just get in the hot tub, get all over each other and get in bed, and I’m going, ‘They don’t even know your middle name.’ So, I don’t see that I’m going to be a part of that anytime soon.”

Speculation that Kathie Lee was a candidate for the show began when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed it on a February 12 episode of Today. The hosting duo both agreed that Kathie Lee “would be perfect” in the role.

“Oh, you never know! She might! By the way, she would be a 10 plus and she’d get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute,” Hoda, 59, told her costar.

“I don’t think they know me anymore,” Kathie Lee said after her former colleagues nominated her for The Golden Bachelorette. “That came as a big surprise to me. I don’t see that happening in the future. Not that it couldn’t, but it would have to be a very, very different kind of show than they do.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

After losing her husband, Frank Gifford, in August 2015, Kathie Lee found love again with neighbor Richard Spitz after moving to Nashville, Tennessee. Unfortunately, their romance was short-lived and they ended up parting ways.

“Kathie Lee was deeply affected by the loss of her second husband, Frank Gifford, and found solace in her relationship with Richard,” a source told Closer earlier this month. “She was frightened she would never find love again, but she did — briefly.”

“Now, with their relationship over, she’s going through another heartbreak and frightened that at 70 her time has passed,” the insider continued.

While Kathie Lee was shocked by Hoda’s Golden Bachelorette comments, she has leaned on her former costar throughout the devastating breakup.

“Hoda has been calling her every day and planning a visit to Nashville soon,” a source added. “Kathie Lee is in a difficult place emotionally right now after getting dumped but is receiving love and support from those around her. “Moving forward, she plans to focus on her family, friends and faith — not on men!”