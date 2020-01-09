While Queen Elizabeth is still digesting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan‘s decision to step away from their royal duties, Kensington Palace released a beautiful portrait of Duchess Kate‘s for her 38th birthday on Wednesday, January 8.

“Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!” they wrote alongside a snap of Kate looking as gorgeous as ever.

MEGA

For the royal’s birthday, she got a plethora of sweet gifts from her kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and her husband, Prince William.

“George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1, are creating a new ‘kids’ vegetable garden at Anmer for their mom’s birthday — as a gift, with the help of William, of course,” a source recently revealed to Closer Weekly. “The children have already chosen their own seeds and plants.”

“They’ve also picked out their favorite photographs and put together a collage, which they’ll give to Kate on her birthday,” the insider continued. “While this has become somewhat of a family tradition, it’ll be slightly different this year — it contains photos which George and Charlotte have taken themselves!”

Shutterstock

We can only imagine the expression on Kate’s face once she saw the vegetable garden her family put together. But nothing can compare to the look she must have made once Prince William presented her with his gift.

“William has splashed out on [Kate],” the insider dished. “He wants to make this birthday super special and is surprising her with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching necklace.” How sweet!

Prince William knows his wife very well. After 8 years of marriage, he’s definitely learned what Kate likes and doesn’t like. “[She’s] all about ‘it’s the thought that counts’” the insider shared. So everyone’s gifts must have touched her heart in a very sweet way.

Shutterstock

As for her goals for 2020, Kate wants her kids to have more great moments with their baby cousin Archie. “[She’s] hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together,” an insider recently dished to Us Weekly!

If you ask us, that’s an amazing goal to have!