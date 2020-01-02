One big happy family! Kate Middleton is all about her loved ones, and she is hoping that the new year will see her three kids and little Archie spending more time together.

According to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Cambridge is “hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together.” The source adds that the 37-year-old — who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Prince William — “adore” Archie, 7 months, but “like most children, they’re easily distracted and resilient.”

The little royal is shared by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Kate’s kids have of course spent some time with their baby cousin, as they formed a bond with him right from the get-go. “They dote on him,” another insider told the outlet back in July 2019. “Charlotte treats Meghan and Harry’s son like a little doll and is always asking after him.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Archie has already been getting plenty of attention, especially since he is growing up in a flash and reaching new milestones everyday. “Archie can now pull himself up into a standing position,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “If Harry or Meghan hold his hands he can take a few steps. He’s really strong for his age and it won’t be long until he’s walking properly.”

“He started crawling a couple of months ago and is into everything,” the source continued. “He’s fast, too, and the couple has had to baby proof all the cupboards to stop him from opening them — and the Christmas tree!” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently spent the holidays in Canada, where their only son really showed off his personality.

Archie

“Meghan’s introduced Archie to some of her Canadian friends during the trip,” a royal insider exclusively shared with Closer. “Jessica [Mulroney] and Markus [Anderson] had already met him, but there’ve been some new faces.”

“You can tell Archie’s going to grow up to be a confident, social butterfly — that’s what Harry says,” the source added. “He loves being entertained and interacting with people.”

It certainly seems like 2020 will be a big year for Archie and his family members!