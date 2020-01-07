This year, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis know exactly what they want to get their mom, Duchess Kate, for her 38th birthday on Thursday, January 9.

“George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1, are creating a new ‘kids’ vegetable garden at Anmer for their mom’s birthday — as a gift, with the help of [Prince] William, of course,” a source recently told Closer Weekly. “The children have already chosen their own seeds and plants.”

However, the gifts don’t end there. “They’ve also picked out their favorite photographs and put together a collage, which they’ll give to Kate on her birthday,” the insider said. “While this has become somewhat of a family tradition, it’ll be slightly different this year — it contains photos which George and Charlotte have taken themselves!” How cool!

Kate’s kids really went all out this year. They got her so many amazing gifts and yet none of their presents can compare to what Prince William has in store for his wife.

“William has splashed out on [Kate],” the insider dished. “He wants to make this birthday super special and is surprising her with a pair of diamond earrings and a matching necklace.” So romantic! It’s no wonder Kate loves her husband so much. He’s an amazing gift giver.

But even with all the money in the world, the brunette beauty will always be happy with just the simplest things in life. “[She’s] all about ‘it’s the thought that counts’ and loves seeing her kids being creative,” the source explained.

If William’s gifts tend to be too much for Kate, she can always send them our way. But, if you ask us, the duchess definitely deserves her presents because she’s done a great job balancing her royal duties with her home life.

“She doesn’t want her children growing up feeling too entitled,” another source previously revealed to Closer Weekly. “If Princess Diana were alive today, she’d be proud of the way William and Kate are raising their family.”