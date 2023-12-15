Good Bones’ Karen E. Laine has gotten into the holiday spirit! The HGTV personality shared a festive photo from an outing with some of her family members on Wednesday, December 13.

Karen, 61, posted a picture of a stunning Christmas lights display on Instagram, writing, “@indianapoliszoo for #christmasatthezoo, where the lights and snow (from the snow machine) delighted children of all ages.”

Her caption continued, “Tasty vegan options at the cafe! Especially glad to have an option to @newfieldstoday #winterlights during the unresolved controversy.”

In the comments section of the post, one follower asked what Karen was referring to when she mentioned an “unresolved controversy.” She simply responded, “regarding Newfields.”

When responding to another comment about which of her family members were in attendance, Karen wrote, “Went with my son, his wife, her sister and all their kids,” adding that the experience was “fantastic.”

Noticeably absent from the list of attendees at the holiday outing was Karen’s daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk, whom she costarred with on Good Bones. Mina, 39, revealed in an October 10 “Mina AF” podcast episode that she and her mother “do not talk” amid an ongoing rift between them.

Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

Karen has not directly addressed her falling out with her daughter since the show aired its series finale on October 17. Still, fans are rooting for the former lawyer to land her own show on HGTV in the future.

While a new series starring Karen hasn’t been formally announced just yet, she did tease that she was working on something new with Good Bones’ Cory Miller. On December 5, the former costars reunited in a series of photos shared on Cory’s Instagram Story. He showed off a GoPro that was set up in his car, without revealing exactly what the duo was filming.

“Riding around and gettin’ it with my besties!” the project manager captioned one of the pictures with Karen and her dog.

Karen previously shared that she was very open to working with HGTV again following season 8 of Good Bones. She recently purchased a new home in Wilmington, North Carolina, and is currently in the process of renovating the space.

“After eight years of doing Good Bones, I love our production company,” Karen told the Indianapolis Business Journal in September. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”