Karen E. Laine and Cory Miller had a sweet Good Bones reunion recently! The beloved HGTV costars joined forces once more to tease a new collaboration.

On Tuesday, December 5, Cory shared photos on his Instagram Stories while spending time with Karen, whom he grew very close to on the show. “Brought out of retirement to film,” the contractor captioned one of the photos. He also revealed that he was having a GoPro set up in his car but remained tight-lipped on the reason why.

In another picture from the outing, Cory and Karen flashed their smiles to the camera as her dog sat in her lap in the car. “Riding around and gettin’ it with my besties!” the TV personality wrote alongside the photo with Karen.

It is unclear what project Cory and Karen are working on together, however, the project manager tagged HGTV in one of his posts. It’s been a while since fans have seen the duo spending time together after Good Bones aired its series finale on October 17, featuring Karen and her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk.

The network has not officially announced a Good Bones spinoff series for Karen. The former lawyer did express that she was interested in working with HGTV again in the near future.

“After eight years of doing Good Bones, I love our production company,” Karen told the Indianapolis Business Journal in September. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”

Luckily for fans of the show, it seems like HGTV is also on board with having Karen return to the network soon.

“While this is the end of Good Bones as we know it, we’re currently in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects,” HGTV said in a statement to Deadline in August.

As for Cory, he has been keeping busy with contracting work in Indianapolis. He owns his own construction company, Miller Built LLC. While he is no longer working with Mina, the pair have always had a great relationship.

“Cory and I have known each other since he was 11, and there’s always more. I mean, what you guys see is what, like, 43 minutes of an episode that sometimes took a year if we, like, really messed up the schedule,” the realtor told Collider in August amid the show’s final season. “There are plenty of times where it is more shenanigans than is on camera, so Cory knows how to push my buttons. I will say that for sure.”