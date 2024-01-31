Going strong! Julia Roberts had nothing but love for her husband of nearly 22 years, Danny Moder, on his birthday this year.

“Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world,” Julia, 56, captioned a rare photo with her spouse on Instagram on Wednesday, January 31.

The touching post came just a few months after the couple shockingly sold their San Francisco home for more than $11 million. They initially purchased the house for $8.3 million in 2020 and lived there with their three kids, Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry, for about three years.

“Buying the San Francisco house was all Julia’s idea,” an insider told Closer in November 2023. “She overruled Danny’s objections and ran with it.”

The sale came as a shock to some after Julia “was passionate about renovating the house and moving the family there.” Sources also told Closer that Danny, 55, was itching to move back to Los Angeles to focus on his career, causing tension between the pair.

“They came close to breaking up,” a source told Closer in December 2023. “But as a child of divorce, she didn’t want to put her own kids through that hell.”

With their twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, heading off to college, Julia and Danny began thinking about the next chapter of their lives.

“He felt living in San Francisco was hurting his career because they were living so far from the action,” the insider noted. “He was always of the belief that Julia put her career ahead of his, and he resented it but made the move just to appease Julia.”

Courtesy of Julia Roberts/Instagram

Eventually, the Leave the World Behind actress and the cinematographer decided that their marriage was worth saving.

“Some things are more important,” the source continued. “Family comes first. She’s still passionate and he’s still chill, but their personalities complement each other now.”

Prior to tying the knot with Danny in 2002, Julia was married to Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995. The Ezra cinematographer was also married once before to his first wife, Vera Steimberg, from 1997 to 2002.

The last time Julia posted a picture with Danny on her Instagram page was in July 2023 to celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary. In the photo, the Steel Magnolias actress and the Emmy nominee shared a passionate kiss in a rare act of PDA.

“They’ve been through so much to find solid ground, but they’re closer than they ever were,” the insider added.