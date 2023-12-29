Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Are ‘Closer Than Ever’

Dropping by CBS Mornings to promote her new Netflix movie, Leave the World Behind, Julia Roberts broke into her signature megawatt smile when Gayle King brought up the actress’ husband of 21 years, Danny Moder.

“This is the thing about you and Danny,” teased Gayle. “You can’t even say his name without seeing 110 teeth… I so love this about the two of you.”

It was a sweet moment, made even sweeter because the Oscar winner, 56, and the 54-year-old cinematographer have had some ups and downs of late. As Closer has previously reported, they clashed over where to live — she prefers San Francisco, he L.A. — and their careers.

But the parents of 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Harry, 16, have worked through their differences and are now looking forward to a future as empty nesters, a source tells Closer exclusively. “They’ve been through so much to find solid ground, but they’re closer than they ever were.”

Tensions Brewing

The pair famously met on the set of 2001’s The Mexican. Previously divorced from Lyle Lovett, she was dating Benjamin Bratt at the time; he was wed to celeb makeup artist Vera Steimberg. Danny’s divorce was finalized in early 2002 and they wed that July 4.

Over the years, the Oscar winner would share glimpses into what seemed like a blissfully happy marriage. “I mean, every day my husband walks in the door, it’s like a recurring dream,” she said in 2017. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!’’’

Lester Cohen / Contributor

But in recent years, they scrapped over careers and where to live. Julia was content in their $8.3 million home in San Francisco, while Danny preferred to be closer to L.A., where he could pursue work. “They came close to breaking up,” says the source. “But as a child of divorce, she didn’t want to put her own kids through that hell.”

Now, the source says, they’ve learned to accommodate each other. “A lot of it was Julia calming down and realizing she needed to stop trying to control everything, which is her nature,” says the source. “Even though Danny is so mellow, it was affecting him.”

Finally, this fall, she relented and sold her dream home for $11.3 million and the family made L.A. their permanent home. “Some things are more important,” continues the insider. “Family comes first. She’s still passionate and he’s still chill, but their personalities complement each other now.”

Back at CBS, Julia was bubbling over with appreciation for her hubby. Calling Danny “my person” and “my favorite human,” she gushed, “He’s so smart and kind and dynamic in the way he looks at the world and admires people, and he’s just so strong and loving.”

Happily Ever After?

While Julia and Danny have gotten their happy ending, the actress doesn’t think all of her rom-com characters would have. Julia recently weighed in on the fates of her onscreen alter egos.

Pretty Woman’s Vivian: a widow running her late husband’s business; My Best Friend’s Wedding’s Julianne: starring on HGTV with gay BFF George (Rupert Everett) and “wildly famous.”

As for Notting Hill’s movie star Anna Scott and William (Hugh Grant)? “She’s retired. She has six children and has maintained her waist size, amazingly. And he runs the bookshop still. And now there’s a little knitting annex.” Sounds about right!