There’s no doubt about it, John Stamos has a lovely head of hair. The dad of one showed how much his son, Billy Stamos, loves his locks when he shared a cute picture of the 2-year-old feeling his tresses.

“Someday, son, someday. #hairenvy,” the Full House alum captioned the Instagram post on Thursday, May 28. In the photo, Billy looked adorable wrapped in a towel after bathtime.

The actor previously gushed over his “beautiful baby” shortly after he welcomed his son with wife Caitlin McHugh in April 2018. “He’s just so innocent. I’ve never seen so much joy on a kid before today. You want to protect him,” he gushed to Entertainment Tonight. John also adores Billy’s charming personality and his love for music. “He plays drums on beat. He has an uncanny knack to find the most dangerous thing in the room and put it in his mouth and stick his tongue in light sockets,” the Fuller House star joked.

Despite Billy’s burning curiosity, the toddler has taught his dad a lot about what it means to be a father. In fact, John said fatherhood helped him connect with his parents.

“I always knew it was going to be like this,” he explained to People. “It took me longer than it should’ve, but I knew that I would be a family and be contributing to this country, and holding onto the morals and the values that my parents had, that I like to think of the world having. It’s a time to be kind and graceful to people. It just takes so much energy to block all the negativity.”

It also helps that he has an amazing partner by his side. “Like everything you do in life, you stepped into motherhood with ease and grace. You make it look so easy, when it is the most difficult and important job in the world,” John said of Caitlin on Instagram. “Billy is the luckiest kid to have you — but I’m even luckier.”