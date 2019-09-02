Even though summer is almost over, John Stamos will never forget all of the great moments he got to spend with his 1-year-old son, Billy! While holding his little kid up, John took a pic of them both smiling underneath the hot summer sun while his kid was eating a watermelon.

“And just like that, August was over,” the dad of one captioned the cute pic via Instagram on Sunday, September 1. Since Billy is still too young to start school, he’ll most likely be hanging out with his parents — John and Caitlin McHugh — until he’s old enough to go to pre-school. But until then, John, 56, will just cherish all of the moments that he gets to spend with his son.

On Friday, August 16, the Fuller House dad took his kid to meet his costar Candace Cameron-Bure and guess what? They got along great! “In case you needed a little extra sunshine today, thought I’d share some of mine, a.k.a Billy Stamos, with you,” Candace, 43, hilariously captioned a pic via Instagram of herself holding John’s son. “@johnstamos Not sure if I’m ever gonna let go.”

We don’t blame you, Candace! Billy is one adorable kid and John also likes to spend as much time as possible with his little one. “I’ve waited patiently since around 5 a.m. for my son to wake up and play with me,” he once tweeted shortly after Billy was born. “Not sure how much longer I can restrain myself. I may gentle tickle his cute little feet. Just letting everyone know.”

Moments after John shared that tweet, he said, “Well, that didn’t work. Got shooed out of the room. Just want some cuddle time. I’ve waited a looooooooong time for a kid. Hmmm, now what? (thank god my wife isn’t on Twitter).” So funny!