She can’t get enough of him! Candace Cameron-Bure once again reminded everyone that she is head over heels for John Stamos‘ son, Billy, in an adorable post.

Less than a month after the little one visited the 43-year-old and Jodie Sweetin on the set of Fuller House, he was able to reunite with the former again, and no surprise here but it was of course all smiles. “In case you needed a little extra sunshine today, thought I’d share some of mine, aka Billy Stamos, with you,” Candace captioned a photo on Instagram showing her hugging the 1-year-old. “@johnstamos Not sure if I’m ever gonna let go.”

Fans everywhere were loving the snap, as they took to the comments section to react with nothing but kind words. “Cute little guy, looks like a game show host!” one person said. “Does he let you touch his hair?” another user joked, referring to the fact that John’s Full House character Jesse Katsopolis was all about keeping hands away from his do.

Even though Candace had to give John his baby back, we shouldn’t feel too bad because The View alum has three kids of her own — daughter Natasha, 21, and sons, Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17 — with husband, Valeri Bure. However, the Christmas Detour star did once admit how tough it is now that her children are growing up.

“It’s sad to think that my kids aren’t going to be in my house every day,” Candace said in an interview with Us Weekly. Although, she is eager to see the positive impact that the trio will hopefully have moving forward. “I love seeing what kind of mark they’re going to make on the world,” she told the outlet. So true!

It certainly is great to see Candace with Billy once again, especially now that her kids aren’t exactly little anymore.