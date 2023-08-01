Change is in the air for Joanna Gaines! The Magnolia Network star decided to switch up the decor in her living room in her Waco, Texas, home.

Joanna, 45, showed off the living room transformation in a video posted on Instagram on July 30. The entertainment space is now full of beautiful plants in vintage flowerpots from Ferny’s: The Retro Plant Shop, which is owned by Joanna’s sister Mikey McCall.

“Watering days are my favorite because it’s fun to see how each plant grows a little more and more each week,” Joanna wrote alongside the clip.

The Magnolia Table author and her husband, Chip Gaines, share kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew. The living room has always been the heart of their home, as the family of seven loves spending time watching TV and playing games together.

This isn’t the first time Joanna decided to make some changes to the decor in the living room. She previously revealed that she redesigned the space in February 2021. “We love it,” Joanna gushed in a YouTube video showing off the makeover of the entertainment area.

Since then, the Fixer Upper designer added so many more unique elements to the room, including a gorgeous painting of a sunset sitting on an easel. All of the plants definitely liven up the room as well as the carefully placed artwork on the walls.

Joanna and Chip, 48, first purchased their 1,700-square-foot farmhouse in 2012. While they’ve been able to create so many memories with their children in the home and garden, they are preparing for one huge life change coming this fall.

“Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college,” Joanna revealed in August 2022. “In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor.”

Joanna got emotional watching Drake graduate from high school in late May.

“It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps … but last weekend, as he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma, we were cheering him on as he took his first steps into a world beyond what he’s known,” she wrote on Instagram next to a montage of her eldest child’s adorable photos. “We’re so proud of you, Drake.”