We’re told not to meet our celebrity idols in person for fear that they’ll ruin your impression of them, but all that just might change when you hear what Jennifer Aniston‘s longtime hair colorist, Michael Canalé, has to say about the 50-year-old star.

“She’s lovely,” he exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in a new interview. “She’s just so personable. She’s never been rude, and she loves her fanbase.”

In fact, Jennifer loves her fans so much that she tries to keep up with every single one of them. “I mean she can meet people, like she met a kid here [at the salon]. I remember she’d always remember people’s names,” Michael said. “You know to actually care that much about something like who’s a fan [means a lot].” And when Jennifer walks into Michael’s store, all of his clients get overzealous. They can’t believe that they’re in her presence.

“The little kids sort of creep up,” he laughed. “Everybody gets excited when she’s here because I don’t do the house call, she comes to the shop.”

Jennifer doesn’t act like a diva either. Even though she dresses in all of the hottest fashions, she still tells Michael to keep the shop open when she arrives. “She doesn’t mind,” he said, and once Jennifer takes her seat, she’s always dressed to impress. “She enjoys her day. Always has a nice handbag. Always dressed to the tens. She’s been sporting nice hats lately — just to protect herself from the sun, whatever. Just be a little undercover, you know.”

Don’t feel bad about wanting to ask Jennifer about her hit show Friends. According to Michael, it doesn’t bother her to go back down memory lane with her fans. “She’s well-versed, she’s educated so she can talk to anybody,” he gushed.

We don’t know about you, but Jennifer sounds like our new best friend!

Reporting by Diana Cooper