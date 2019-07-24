From America’s sweethearts to America’s BFFs. Besides being two absolutely beloved actresses, turns out Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston are also one of Hollywood’s most iconic friendships.

“They’d known each other from the industry,” a source told Us Weekly. Not only were they both engaged to actor Tate Donovan in the ’90s, but they also shared the screen with Ben Affleck in their respective rom-com hits — Sandra, 54, in Forces of Nature (1999) and Jennifer, 50, in He’s Just Not That Into You (2009).

Back in 2014, Us Weekly wrote about how the two met at a dinner party hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow — who, it turns out, is an ex of Ben, 46. (Seriously, it sounds like we can forget Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.)

“They got to talking and everything just really clicked,” the insider noted. Sandra and Jennifer soon discovered “they had similar outlooks on life and the same dry sense of humor.” The A-list ladies also “bonded over where they were in life and what it was like to be a woman in Hollywood.” It only got better from there.

Now, the Speed star and the Friends alum “talk or text frequently and go out to dinner a lot,” the source explained, “and often invite each other over for parties and low-key get-togethers.” So cute!

These days, Sandra spends time with her kids — son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila, 7 — and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, while Jennifer is embracing the “happiness” she has in life. As women of a certain age in Hollywood, they are lifting each other up and not letting themselves be defined by others.

With them both at the heights of their careers, we’d love to see them share the screen — small or big, we aren’t picky. Plus, given the fact that show business can sometimes be cutthroat, we’re glad Sandra and Jennifer have each found someone to support them in each other. More of this, please!