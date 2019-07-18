As she marks the milestone birthday, Sandra has many reasons to be thankful. Most important are her son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila, 7. “I finally realize, Oh, this is what I was supposed to do when I grew up,” Sandra says. “Not to be an actress — to be a mom. This is my purpose.”

Getting to this moment of clarity hasn’t always been easy. Sandra endured a painful, public divorce from ex-husband Jesse James (who admitted to infidelity) in 2010. “My life took a trajectory that wasn’t very pleasant,” she says. “But I feel like it had to happen in order for me to fully understand what family was about.”